Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

