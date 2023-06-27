Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

ESLT stock opened at $208.35 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

