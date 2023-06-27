SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

