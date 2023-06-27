Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

