Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

