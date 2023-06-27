Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

