Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $325.16 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $333.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

