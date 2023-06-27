Arden Trust Co Sells 82 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 74,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

