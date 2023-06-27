Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,817,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUST opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

