Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Balentine LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

