Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.