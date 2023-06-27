Lake Street Financial LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.