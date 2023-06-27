Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 50,076 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,076 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.