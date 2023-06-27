Lake Street Financial LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

