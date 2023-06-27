Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 839 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.