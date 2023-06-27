Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 329 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.