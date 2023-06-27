Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

