Lake Street Financial LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

