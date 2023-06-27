Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

