Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its 200-day moving average is $226.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

