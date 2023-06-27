Lake Street Financial LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

