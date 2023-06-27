Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,479.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.04.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

