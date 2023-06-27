Lake Street Financial LLC Has $466,000 Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEMA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

