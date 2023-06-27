Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Lessened by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PFG stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

