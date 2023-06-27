B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.