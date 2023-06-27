B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

