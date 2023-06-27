Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -213.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.70. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $226.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.