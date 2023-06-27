B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 35.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 35.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $3,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,041 shares of company stock valued at $52,125,222. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.