ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.2% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $538.40 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.69, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.88.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

