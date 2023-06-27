Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $334.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average is $323.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

