B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

