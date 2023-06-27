Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $620.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.22. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

