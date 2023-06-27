B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

