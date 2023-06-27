Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

