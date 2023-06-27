1,455 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

