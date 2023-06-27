Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

