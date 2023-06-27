B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $219,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,952,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 996,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,258,000 after buying an additional 68,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $280.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.