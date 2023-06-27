B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

