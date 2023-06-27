iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lowered by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

