L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $199.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

