B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 364,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

