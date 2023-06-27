B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

