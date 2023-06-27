Gradient Investments LLC Sells 661 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

