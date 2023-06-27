Gradient Investments LLC Has $920,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,550,105,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.