Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

