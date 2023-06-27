Dakota Wealth Management Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

