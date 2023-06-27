Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

