Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.