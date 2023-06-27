Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.