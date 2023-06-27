Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investure LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investure LLC now owns 97,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $123.39 and a twelve month high of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

